ValuEngine Lowers Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) to Sell

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Standard Chartered from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standard Chartered from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

SCBFF stock opened at $7.28 on Tuesday. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of $7.13 and a twelve month high of $9.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.57. The stock has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.39.

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.