ValuEngine Lowers Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) to Sell

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2020

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Standard Chartered from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standard Chartered from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

SCBFF stock opened at $7.28 on Tuesday. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of $7.13 and a twelve month high of $9.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.57. The stock has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.39.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

Analyst Recommendations for Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF)

