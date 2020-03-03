Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RWEOY. Zacks Investment Research raised Rwe Ag Sp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Rwe Ag Sp from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Rwe Ag Sp to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

RWEOY opened at $36.81 on Tuesday. Rwe Ag Sp has a fifty-two week low of $23.76 and a fifty-two week high of $37.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.02 and a 200-day moving average of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of -96.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.86.

Rwe Ag Sp Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Rwe Ag Sp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rwe Ag Sp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Capri Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine
Capri Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine
Canadian Pacific Railway Raised to Hold at ValuEngine
Canadian Pacific Railway Raised to Hold at ValuEngine
CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH Downgraded by ValuEngine
CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH Downgraded by ValuEngine
Comerica Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine
Comerica Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine
Continental Resources Cut to Sell at ValuEngine
Continental Resources Cut to Sell at ValuEngine
Clipper Realty Upgraded at ValuEngine
Clipper Realty Upgraded at ValuEngine


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report