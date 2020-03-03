Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RWEOY. Zacks Investment Research raised Rwe Ag Sp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Rwe Ag Sp from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Rwe Ag Sp to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

RWEOY opened at $36.81 on Tuesday. Rwe Ag Sp has a fifty-two week low of $23.76 and a fifty-two week high of $37.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.02 and a 200-day moving average of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of -96.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.86.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

