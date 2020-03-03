Rego Payment Architectures (OTCMKTS:RPMT) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

Rego Payment Architectures (OTCMKTS:RPMT) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RPMT opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. Rego Payment Architectures has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.30 million, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of -0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.19.

About Rego Payment Architectures

Rego Payment Architectures, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company that delivers an online and mobile payment platform solution for families in the United States and Europe. Its system allows parents and their children to manage, allocate funds, and track their expenditures, savings, and charitable giving on a mobile device, as well as online through its Web portal.

