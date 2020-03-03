Rego Payment Architectures (OTCMKTS:RPMT) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

Rego Payment Architectures (OTCMKTS:RPMT) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:RPMT opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. Rego Payment Architectures has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.30 million, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of -0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.19.
About Rego Payment Architectures
