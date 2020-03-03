ValuEngine Downgrades Rhino Resource Partners (OTCMKTS:RHNO) to Sell

Rhino Resource Partners (OTCMKTS:RHNO) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Rhino Resource Partners stock opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. Rhino Resource Partners has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of -0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
Rhino Resource Partners Company Profile
