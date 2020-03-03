ValuEngine Downgrades Rhino Resource Partners (OTCMKTS:RHNO) to Sell

Rhino Resource Partners (OTCMKTS:RHNO) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Rhino Resource Partners stock opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. Rhino Resource Partners has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of -0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Rhino Resource Partners Company Profile

Rhino Resource Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces, processes, and sells various grades of steam and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines in the United States. It operates mines in Kentucky, Ohio, West Virginia, and Utah. The company markets its steam coal primarily to electric utility companies as fuel for their steam powered generators; and metallurgical coal primarily to steel and coke producers.

