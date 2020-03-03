Pharma Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Pharma Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
PBSV opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average of $0.86. Pharma Bio Serv has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $1.15.
Pharma Bio Serv Company Profile
