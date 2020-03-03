Pharma Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Pharma Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

PBSV opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average of $0.86. Pharma Bio Serv has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $1.15.

Pharma Bio Serv Company Profile

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm the United States, Europe, and Brazil markets. It provides compliance consulting services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, and Brazil.

