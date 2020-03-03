ValuEngine Downgrades OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) to Sell

OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

OVCHY opened at $15.17 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $18.06.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, other parts of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

