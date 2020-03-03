On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS OTIVF opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.93. On Track Innovations has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.42.

In other On Track Innovations news, Director James Scott Medford purchased 260,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.16 per share, with a total value of $41,600.00. Also, Director William Carl Anderson III purchased 1,040,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.25 per share, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

On Track Innovations Ltd. designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Retail and Mass Transit Ticketing; and Petroleum. The company offers OTI UNO, a single interface and contactless reader that support the major card associations' applications, as well as wallets, such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay; OTI TRIO, a near-field communication and contactless reader, which offers three-in-one cashless payment card options comprising magnetic stripe (swipe), contact (chip), and contactless (tap); and OTI Interno, an original equipment manufacturer reader module with integrated antenna used for integration into mass transit validators and terminals.

