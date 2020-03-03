On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2020

On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS OTIVF opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.93. On Track Innovations has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.42.

In other On Track Innovations news, Director James Scott Medford purchased 260,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.16 per share, with a total value of $41,600.00. Also, Director William Carl Anderson III purchased 1,040,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.25 per share, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

On Track Innovations Company Profile

On Track Innovations Ltd. designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Retail and Mass Transit Ticketing; and Petroleum. The company offers OTI UNO, a single interface and contactless reader that support the major card associations' applications, as well as wallets, such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay; OTI TRIO, a near-field communication and contactless reader, which offers three-in-one cashless payment card options comprising magnetic stripe (swipe), contact (chip), and contactless (tap); and OTI Interno, an original equipment manufacturer reader module with integrated antenna used for integration into mass transit validators and terminals.

