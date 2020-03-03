Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS OBYCF opened at $10.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.84. Obayashi has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $11.57.

About Obayashi

Obayashi Corp. engages in the construction and real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Building Construction, Overseas Building Construction, Domestic Civil Engineering, Overseas Civil Engineering, Real Estate, and Others. The Domestic Building Construction segment engages in building construction contracts and related businesses within Japan.

