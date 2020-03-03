ValuEngine Upgrades Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch (OTCMKTS:MURGY) to Sell

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2020

Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch (OTCMKTS:MURGY) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Commerzbank cut shares of Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS MURGY opened at $26.37 on Tuesday. Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $30.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.70.

About Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

Analyst Recommendations for Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch (OTCMKTS:MURGY)

