Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NHYDY. Zacks Investment Research cut Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Norsk Hydro ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Norsk Hydro ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.
NHYDY opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.70 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.45. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $4.65.
About Norsk Hydro ASA
Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates in six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, as well as the sale of alumina.
