Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NHYDY. Zacks Investment Research cut Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Norsk Hydro ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Norsk Hydro ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

NHYDY opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.70 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.45. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $4.65.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates in six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, as well as the sale of alumina.

