MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Commerzbank lowered MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Vertical Research lowered MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

MTUAY stock opened at $116.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR has a 1-year low of $107.65 and a 1-year high of $159.40.

About MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment comprises commercial and military engine businesses.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Analyst Recommendations for MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTUAY)

Receive News & Ratings for MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Capri Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine
Capri Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine
Canadian Pacific Railway Raised to Hold at ValuEngine
Canadian Pacific Railway Raised to Hold at ValuEngine
CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH Downgraded by ValuEngine
CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH Downgraded by ValuEngine
Comerica Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine
Comerica Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine
Continental Resources Cut to Sell at ValuEngine
Continental Resources Cut to Sell at ValuEngine
Clipper Realty Upgraded at ValuEngine
Clipper Realty Upgraded at ValuEngine


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report