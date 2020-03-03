MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Commerzbank lowered MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Vertical Research lowered MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

MTUAY stock opened at $116.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR has a 1-year low of $107.65 and a 1-year high of $159.40.

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment comprises commercial and military engine businesses.

