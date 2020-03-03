NOMURA RESH INS/ADR (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

NOMURA RESH INS/ADR (OTCMKTS:NRILY) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:NRILY opened at $21.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. NOMURA RESH INS/ADR has a 52-week low of $10.72 and a 52-week high of $25.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.25.

NOMURA RESH INS/ADR Company Profile

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. engages in consulting, financial information technology (IT) solutions, industrial IT solutions, and IT platform services businesses primarily in Japan. The Consulting segment offers management consulting, operational consulting, and system consulting services for enterprise and government agencies.

