NOMURA RESH INS/ADR (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

NOMURA RESH INS/ADR (OTCMKTS:NRILY) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
OTCMKTS:NRILY opened at $21.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. NOMURA RESH INS/ADR has a 52-week low of $10.72 and a 52-week high of $25.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.25.
NOMURA RESH INS/ADR Company Profile
