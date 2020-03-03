NMC HEALTH PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:NMHLY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

NMC HEALTH PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:NMHLY) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NMC HEALTH PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

NMC HEALTH PLC/ADR stock opened at $8.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.72. NMC HEALTH PLC/ADR has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $40.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.06.

NMC Health Plc provides healthcare services in the United Arab Emirates, Spain, and internationally. The company operates through two businesses, NMC Healthcare and NMC Trading. It owns and manages approximately 135 healthcare facilities that include hospitals, medical centers, long term care facilities, day surgery centers, fertility centers, and home health services providers.

