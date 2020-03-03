Mamamancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Mamamancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mamamancini’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MMMB opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.89. The stock has a market cap of $39.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01 and a beta of 0.69. Mamamancini’s has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.07.

Mamamancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.05 million. Mamamancini’s had a net margin of 3.80% and a negative return on equity of 209.13%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mamamancini’s will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Mamamancini’s Company Profile

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States. The company offers beef, turkey, chicken, and pork meatballs with sauce; meatloaf and Italian entrees; and meats and sauces. It sells its products through a commission broker network to supermarkets and mass-market retailers, and food distributors.

