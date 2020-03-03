NIPPON YUSEN KA/S (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

NIPPON YUSEN KA/S (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS NPNYY opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. NIPPON YUSEN KA/S has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.42.

About NIPPON YUSEN KA/S

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides ocean, land, and air transportation services worldwide. It operates through Global Logistics, Bulk Shipping, and Others segments. The company offers various logistics services, including liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services.

