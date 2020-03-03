NIPPON YUSEN KA/S (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

NIPPON YUSEN KA/S (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
OTCMKTS NPNYY opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. NIPPON YUSEN KA/S has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.42.
