Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NGLOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Anglo American from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. HSBC lowered shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Anglo American from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

OTCMKTS:NGLOY opened at $12.02 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.90. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $14.81.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

