Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

NECB opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. Northeast Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.11 and a 1-year high of $12.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.73.

Northeast Community Bancorp Company Profile

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Northeast Community Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

