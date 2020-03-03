Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

NECB opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. Northeast Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.11 and a 1-year high of $12.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.73.

Northeast Community Bancorp Company Profile

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Northeast Community Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Capri Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine
Capri Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine
Canadian Pacific Railway Raised to Hold at ValuEngine
Canadian Pacific Railway Raised to Hold at ValuEngine
CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH Downgraded by ValuEngine
CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH Downgraded by ValuEngine
Comerica Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine
Comerica Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine
Continental Resources Cut to Sell at ValuEngine
Continental Resources Cut to Sell at ValuEngine
Clipper Realty Upgraded at ValuEngine
Clipper Realty Upgraded at ValuEngine


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report