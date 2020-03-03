Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
NECB opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. Northeast Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.11 and a 1-year high of $12.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.73.
Northeast Community Bancorp Company Profile
