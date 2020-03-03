NORDEA Bk AB SW/S (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2020

NORDEA Bk AB SW/S (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of NORDEA Bk AB SW/S to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. NORDEA Bk AB SW/S has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:NRDBY opened at $7.80 on Tuesday. NORDEA Bk AB SW/S has a one year low of $5.88 and a one year high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.45.

NORDEA Bk AB SW/S (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. NORDEA Bk AB SW/S had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter.

About NORDEA Bk AB SW/S

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services for personal customers, small and medium businesses, and corporates and financial institutions in Europe. It operates through Personal Banking, Commercial & Business Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth Management segments. It offers personal banking products comprising corporate and household deposits; and household mortgage and consumer loans, as well as loans to corporates.

