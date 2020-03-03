Micro Imaging Technology (OTCMKTS:MMTC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2020

Micro Imaging Technology (OTCMKTS:MMTC) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS MMTC opened at $0.16 on Tuesday. Micro Imaging Technology has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.12.

About Micro Imaging Technology

Micro Imaging Technology, Inc, a development stage company, engages in the development of fluid monitoring systems for water monitoring, food processing, and clinical applications in the United States. The company is developing a non-biologically based system utilizing both proprietary hardware and software to determine the specific specie of an unknown microbe present in a fluid with a high degree of statistical probability.

