Trilogy Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Trilogy Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 270,500 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the January 30th total of 285,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, TD Securities lowered shares of Trilogy Metals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Trilogy Metals stock opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. Trilogy Metals has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $3.13.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04).

In other news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. purchased 158,700 shares of Trilogy Metals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $352,314.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TMQ. Polygon Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 244,276 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $802,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 7,238.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 494,789 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 488,047 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. increased its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 543,209 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 28,460 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP increased its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 49.2% during the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 5,001,579 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,303,000 after buying an additional 1,650,000 shares during the period.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 355,400 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Capri Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine
Capri Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine
Canadian Pacific Railway Raised to Hold at ValuEngine
Canadian Pacific Railway Raised to Hold at ValuEngine
CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH Downgraded by ValuEngine
CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH Downgraded by ValuEngine
Comerica Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine
Comerica Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine
Continental Resources Cut to Sell at ValuEngine
Continental Resources Cut to Sell at ValuEngine
Clipper Realty Upgraded at ValuEngine
Clipper Realty Upgraded at ValuEngine


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report