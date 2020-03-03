Trilogy Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Short Interest Update

Trilogy Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 270,500 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the January 30th total of 285,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, TD Securities lowered shares of Trilogy Metals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Trilogy Metals stock opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. Trilogy Metals has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $3.13.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04).

In other news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. purchased 158,700 shares of Trilogy Metals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $352,314.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TMQ. Polygon Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 244,276 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $802,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 7,238.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 494,789 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 488,047 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. increased its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 543,209 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 28,460 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP increased its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 49.2% during the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 5,001,579 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,303,000 after buying an additional 1,650,000 shares during the period.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 355,400 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

