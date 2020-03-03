Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Short Interest Down 5.1% in February

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the January 30th total of 2,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 420,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 37.8% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,946,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $217,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,252 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 10.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,244,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,952,000 after acquiring an additional 205,000 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,223,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,516,000 after acquiring an additional 235,959 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC grew its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 1,810,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,802,000 after acquiring an additional 597,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,201,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,019,000 after acquiring an additional 602,857 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CEQP. TheStreet cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Barclays raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Crestwood Equity Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.83.

CEQP opened at $20.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.03 and a 200 day moving average of $32.47. Crestwood Equity Partners has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $839.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.79 million. Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.97%. This is a boost from Crestwood Equity Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25,000.00%.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.

