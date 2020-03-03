Britvic Plc (LON:BVIC) Insider Matt Barwell Buys 13 Shares

Britvic Plc (LON:BVIC) insider Matt Barwell acquired 13 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 874 ($11.50) per share, with a total value of £113.62 ($149.46).

Matt Barwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 31st, Matt Barwell acquired 14 shares of Britvic stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 876 ($11.52) per share, with a total value of £122.64 ($161.33).

BVIC opened at GBX 866.50 ($11.40) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 906.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 931.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.60. Britvic Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 835.50 ($10.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,079 ($14.19). The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.68.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BVIC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Britvic from GBX 900 ($11.84) to GBX 920 ($12.10) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) target price on shares of Britvic in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Britvic from GBX 1,010 ($13.29) to GBX 1,030 ($13.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,026.54 ($13.50).

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

