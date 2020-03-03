Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Insider Purchases £539.28 in Stock

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) insider Marianne Culver acquired 36 shares of Travis Perkins stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,498 ($19.71) per share, with a total value of £539.28 ($709.39).

Marianne Culver also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 2nd, Marianne Culver acquired 32 shares of Travis Perkins stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,627 ($21.40) per share, with a total value of £520.64 ($684.87).

Travis Perkins stock opened at GBX 1,444.50 ($19.00) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,608.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,476.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13. Travis Perkins plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,160.50 ($15.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,841 ($24.22).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TPK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday. Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,450 ($19.07) to GBX 1,715 ($22.56) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised Travis Perkins to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,623.55 ($21.36).

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

