Fuller, Smith & Turner plc (LON:FSTA) Insider Adam Councell Acquires 2,250 Shares

Fuller, Smith & Turner plc (LON:FSTA) insider Adam Councell purchased 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 860 ($11.31) per share, with a total value of £19,350 ($25,453.83).

Shares of LON FSTA opened at GBX 852 ($11.21) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. Fuller, Smith & Turner plc has a 52-week low of GBX 882 ($11.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,250 ($16.44). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 931.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,021.04. The stock has a market cap of $275.82 million and a P/E ratio of 2.68.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.50) price target (up from GBX 915 ($12.04)) on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,180 ($15.52).

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller's Beer Company. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.

