Fuller, Smith & Turner plc (LON:FSTA) Insider Adam Councell Acquires 2,250 Shares

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Fuller, Smith & Turner plc (LON:FSTA) insider Adam Councell purchased 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 860 ($11.31) per share, with a total value of £19,350 ($25,453.83).

Shares of LON FSTA opened at GBX 852 ($11.21) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. Fuller, Smith & Turner plc has a 52-week low of GBX 882 ($11.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,250 ($16.44). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 931.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,021.04. The stock has a market cap of $275.82 million and a P/E ratio of 2.68.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.50) price target (up from GBX 915 ($12.04)) on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,180 ($15.52).

Fuller, Smith & Turner Company Profile

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller's Beer Company. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Fuller Smith & Turner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuller Smith & Turner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Trilogy Metals Inc Short Interest Update
Trilogy Metals Inc Short Interest Update
Crestwood Equity Partners LP Short Interest Down 5.1% in February
Crestwood Equity Partners LP Short Interest Down 5.1% in February
Britvic Plc Insider Matt Barwell Buys 13 Shares
Britvic Plc Insider Matt Barwell Buys 13 Shares
Travis Perkins plc Insider Purchases £539.28 in Stock
Travis Perkins plc Insider Purchases £539.28 in Stock
Augmentum Fintech PLC Insider Neil England Acquires 30,000 Shares
Augmentum Fintech PLC Insider Neil England Acquires 30,000 Shares
Fuller, Smith & Turner plc Insider Adam Councell Acquires 2,250 Shares
Fuller, Smith & Turner plc Insider Adam Councell Acquires 2,250 Shares


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report