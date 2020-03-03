JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc (LON:JII) Insider Jeremy Whitley Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2020

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc (LON:JII) insider Jeremy Whitley bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 629 ($8.27) per share, with a total value of £31,450 ($41,370.69).

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 640 ($8.42) on Tuesday. JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc has a 52 week low of GBX 8.61 ($0.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 854.08 ($11.23). The company has a market capitalization of $669.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 723.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 725.60.

About JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc is an investment holding company. The Company’s objective is to achieve capital growth from investments in India. The Company also invests in companies, which earn a material part of their revenues from India. The Company will not invest in the other countries of the Indian sub-continent nor in Sri Lanka.

