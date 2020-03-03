JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc (LON:JII) Insider Jeremy Whitley Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc (LON:JII) insider Jeremy Whitley bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 629 ($8.27) per share, with a total value of £31,450 ($41,370.69).
JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 640 ($8.42) on Tuesday. JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc has a 52 week low of GBX 8.61 ($0.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 854.08 ($11.23). The company has a market capitalization of $669.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 723.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 725.60.
