3i Group plc (LON:III) Insider Julia Wilson Acquires 14 Shares of Stock

3i Group plc (LON:III) insider Julia Wilson bought 14 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,088 ($14.31) per share, for a total transaction of £152.32 ($200.37).

Julia Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 31st, Julia Wilson bought 13 shares of 3i Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,110 ($14.60) per share, for a total transaction of £144.30 ($189.82).

On Friday, January 3rd, Julia Wilson bought 14 shares of 3i Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,106 ($14.55) per share, for a total transaction of £154.84 ($203.68).

Shares of LON III opened at GBX 987.80 ($12.99) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion and a PE ratio of 7.73. 3i Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 8.60 ($0.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,189 ($15.64). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,120.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,102.02. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 9.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on III shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of 3i Group from GBX 1,270 ($16.71) to GBX 1,320 ($17.36) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of 3i Group to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

About 3i Group

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

