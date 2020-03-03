Renold plc (LON:RNO) Insider Ian Scapens Buys 42,372 Shares of Stock

Renold plc (LON:RNO) insider Ian Scapens acquired 42,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of £5,084.64 ($6,688.56).

Shares of LON RNO opened at GBX 12.50 ($0.16) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,993.75. Renold plc has a 52 week low of GBX 12.86 ($0.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 39 ($0.51). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 15.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 19.34. The company has a market cap of $28.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Renold in a report on Friday.

Renold plc manufactures and sells high precision engineered and power transmission products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chain and Torque Transmission. It offers standard, welded steel, trident, and draw bench conveyor chains, as well as conveyor chains for theme parks; and bucket elevator, escalator, heavy duty drag, and waste water treatment chains, as well as standard attachments.

