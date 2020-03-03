Henderson Alternative Strategis Trst PLC (LON:HAST) Insider Richard Gubbins Sells 8,977 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2020

Henderson Alternative Strategis Trst PLC (LON:HAST) insider Richard Gubbins sold 8,977 shares of Henderson Alternative Strategis Trst stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.80), for a total transaction of £25,943.53 ($34,127.24).

HAST stock opened at GBX 291 ($3.83) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.56 million and a PE ratio of -34.24. Henderson Alternative Strategis Trst PLC has a one year low of GBX 3.43 ($0.05) and a one year high of GBX 338.67 ($4.46). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 299.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 273.45.

Henderson Alternative Strategis Trst Company Profile

Henderson Alternative Strategies Trust Plc is an investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to exploit global opportunities to provide long-term growth to shareholders through a diversified, international, multi-strategy portfolio, which also offers access to specialist funds, including hedge and private equity.

