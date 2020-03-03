First Property Group PLC (LON:FPO) Insider Ben Habib Buys 90,000 Shares of Stock

First Property Group PLC (LON:FPO) insider Ben Habib purchased 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of £36,000 ($47,355.96).
Shares of First Property Group stock opened at GBX 38.50 ($0.51) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 43.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 43.42. First Property Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 39.20 ($0.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 53.90 ($0.71). The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.00. The company has a market cap of $42.50 million and a PE ratio of 7.40.
About First Property Group
