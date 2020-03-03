Contrasting Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) and Enzo Biochem (NASDAQ:ENZ)

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) and Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Centogene and Enzo Biochem, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centogene 0 0 4 0 3.00 Enzo Biochem 0 0 0 0 N/A

Centogene currently has a consensus price target of $16.67, suggesting a potential upside of 23.46%. Given Centogene’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Centogene is more favorable than Enzo Biochem.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Centogene and Enzo Biochem’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centogene $47.81 million 5.61 -$12.95 million N/A N/A Enzo Biochem $81.17 million 1.25 $2.49 million N/A N/A

Enzo Biochem has higher revenue and earnings than Centogene.

Profitability

This table compares Centogene and Enzo Biochem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centogene N/A N/A N/A Enzo Biochem 1.03% -34.82% -26.02%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.3% of Centogene shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.8% of Enzo Biochem shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Enzo Biochem shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene B.V. operates as a commercial-stage rare disease company worldwide. It focuses on transforming clinical and genetic data into medical solutions for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical segment offers various services, including early patient recruitment and identification, epidemiological insights, biomarker discovery, and patient monitoring. The Diagnostics segment provides genetic sequencing and diagnostics services to physicians, laboratories, or hospitals directly or through distributors. Centogene B.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Rostock, Germany.

Enzo Biochem Company Profile

Enzo Biochem, Inc., an integrated diagnostic bioscience company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics. The Life Sciences Products segment manufactures, develops, and markets products and tools to clinical research, drug development, and bioscience research customers. It offers proteins, antibodies, peptides, small molecules, labeling probes, dyes, and kits, which provide life science researchers tools for target identification/validation, content analysis, gene expression analysis, nucleic acid detection, protein biochemistry and detection, and cellular analysis to life science researchers. This segment provides its products to scientific experts in the fields of cancer, cardiovascular disease, neurological disorders, diabetes and obesity, endocrine disorders, infectious and autoimmune disease, hepatotoxicity, and renal injury. The Clinical Laboratory Services segment provides routine and esoteric clinical laboratory tests or procedures used in general patient care by physicians to establish or support a diagnosis, monitor treatment or medication levels, or search for an otherwise undiagnosed condition. It operates a full-service clinical laboratory in Farmingdale, New York; a network of approximately 30 patient service centers in New York and New Jersey; and a free standing ‘STAT' or rapid response laboratory in New York City, as well as a full-service phlebotomy department. The Therapeutics segment develops novel approaches in the areas of gastrointestinal, infectious, ophthalmic, and metabolic diseases. The company markets its products and services through its direct sales force and a network of distributors in the United States and internationally. Enzo Biochem, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

