Head-To-Head Contrast: Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) and AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB)

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) and AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Westwood Holdings Group and AllianceBernstein’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westwood Holdings Group $84.08 million 2.69 $5.91 million N/A N/A AllianceBernstein $3.52 billion 0.91 $238.56 million $2.52 12.95

AllianceBernstein has higher revenue and earnings than Westwood Holdings Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Westwood Holdings Group and AllianceBernstein, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westwood Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A AllianceBernstein 0 0 3 0 3.00

AllianceBernstein has a consensus target price of $37.33, indicating a potential upside of 14.38%. Given AllianceBernstein’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AllianceBernstein is more favorable than Westwood Holdings Group.

Risk & Volatility

Westwood Holdings Group has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AllianceBernstein has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Dividends

Westwood Holdings Group pays an annual dividend of $2.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.4%. AllianceBernstein pays an annual dividend of $3.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.4%. AllianceBernstein pays out 134.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Westwood Holdings Group has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years and AllianceBernstein has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Westwood Holdings Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Westwood Holdings Group and AllianceBernstein’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westwood Holdings Group 7.03% 5.18% 4.39% AllianceBernstein 6.78% 16.40% 16.39%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.5% of Westwood Holdings Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.4% of AllianceBernstein shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of Westwood Holdings Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of AllianceBernstein shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Westwood Holdings Group beats AllianceBernstein on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment. The Trust segment offers trust and custodial services; and participates in common trust funds that it sponsors to institutions and high net worth individuals. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe. It employs long/short strategy to make its investments. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.

