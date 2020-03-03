CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) & Azure Power Global (OTCMKTS:AZRE) Financial Contrast

CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) and Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares CENTRICA PLC/S and Azure Power Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CENTRICA PLC/S N/A N/A N/A Azure Power Global -14.18% -6.54% -1.38%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CENTRICA PLC/S and Azure Power Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CENTRICA PLC/S 1 5 3 0 2.22 Azure Power Global 0 0 5 0 3.00

Azure Power Global has a consensus price target of $20.07, indicating a potential upside of 23.49%. Given Azure Power Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Azure Power Global is more favorable than CENTRICA PLC/S.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CENTRICA PLC/S and Azure Power Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CENTRICA PLC/S $28.95 billion 0.18 -$1.31 billion $0.37 10.11 Azure Power Global $143.52 million 4.65 $1.13 million $0.13 125.00

Azure Power Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CENTRICA PLC/S. CENTRICA PLC/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Azure Power Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of CENTRICA PLC/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.4% of Azure Power Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

CENTRICA PLC/S has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Azure Power Global has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CENTRICA PLC/S beats Azure Power Global on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CENTRICA PLC/S

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets. The company also provides installation, repair, and maintenance services for domestic central heating, plumbing and drains, and gas and kitchen appliances; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning equipment; and water heaters, as well as offers breakdown services. In addition, it is involved in the procurement, trading, and optimization of energy; and supplies energy efficiency solutions and technologies to residential customers. Further, the company produces and processes gas and oil; develops new fields to maintain reserves; constructs, owns, and exploits infrastructure; and engages in the social enterprise investment fund activities. Additionally, it provides vehicle leasing, commercial, and insurance services, as well as energy management products and services; and operates a gas storage, and franchise network. The company also provides sea freight water transport services. It primarily supplies energy and services to approximately 25 million customers under the British Gas, Direct Energy, and Bord Gáis Energy brands. The company was formerly known as Yieldtop plc and changed its name to Centrica plc in December 1996. Centrica plc was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers. As of March 31, 2018, the company had a portfolio capacity of approximately 1,871 megawatts. Azure Power Global Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in New Delhi, India.

