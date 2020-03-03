Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY) vs. Its Peers Head to Head Comparison

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE: MGY) is one of 184 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Magnolia Oil & Gas to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Magnolia Oil & Gas and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnolia Oil & Gas 5.36% 1.84% 1.45% Magnolia Oil & Gas Competitors -11.85% -2.09% 4.82%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnolia Oil & Gas 0 3 6 0 2.67 Magnolia Oil & Gas Competitors 2417 9198 12817 429 2.45

Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has a consensus target price of $14.88, suggesting a potential upside of 95.72%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 78.26%. Given Magnolia Oil & Gas’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Magnolia Oil & Gas is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.5% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.5% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Magnolia Oil & Gas has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnolia Oil & Gas’ rivals have a beta of 2.02, meaning that their average share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Magnolia Oil & Gas and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Magnolia Oil & Gas $936.14 million $50.20 million 25.33 Magnolia Oil & Gas Competitors $10.00 billion $464.75 million 6.74

Magnolia Oil & Gas’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Magnolia Oil & Gas. Magnolia Oil & Gas is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Magnolia Oil & Gas beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation. As of December 31, 2018, its assets consisted of a total leasehold position of 455,964 net acres, including 16,841 net acres with 200 net producing wells in the Karnes County portion of the Eagle Ford Shale; and 439,123 net acres with 846 net producing wells in the Giddings Field of the Austin Chalk. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

