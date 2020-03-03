Scivanta Medical (OTCMKTS:SCVM) and Tactile Systems Technology (OTCMKTS:TCMD) Head-To-Head Review

Scivanta Medical (OTCMKTS:SCVM) and Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Scivanta Medical alerts:

This table compares Scivanta Medical and Tactile Systems Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scivanta Medical N/A N/A N/A Tactile Systems Technology 5.79% 10.77% 8.27%

This table compares Scivanta Medical and Tactile Systems Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scivanta Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tactile Systems Technology $189.49 million 5.14 $10.97 million $0.56 90.79

Tactile Systems Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Scivanta Medical.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Scivanta Medical and Tactile Systems Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scivanta Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Tactile Systems Technology 0 2 5 0 2.71

Tactile Systems Technology has a consensus target price of $74.40, suggesting a potential upside of 46.34%. Given Tactile Systems Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tactile Systems Technology is more favorable than Scivanta Medical.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.5% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 34.0% of Scivanta Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Scivanta Medical has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tactile Systems Technology has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tactile Systems Technology beats Scivanta Medical on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scivanta Medical

Scivanta Medical Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of the Scivanta cardiac monitoring system. The company intends to acquire a new technology, product, or service. The company was formerly known as Medi-Hut Co., Inc. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Spring Lake, New Jersey.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients. It also provides Entré System, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and Airwear Gradient Compression Wrap management of venous insufficiency, venous hypertension, venous ulcerations and lymphedema under the trade name Aero-Wrap. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Scivanta Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scivanta Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.