Caci International (NYSE:CACI) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Caci International from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Caci International from $303.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Caci International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Caci International in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Caci International from $235.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.55.

Caci International stock opened at $251.13 on Tuesday. Caci International has a 52-week low of $176.31 and a 52-week high of $288.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $268.91 and a 200-day moving average of $240.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.33. Caci International had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Caci International will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Caci International news, VP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.21, for a total transaction of $272,210.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,191,489.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.87, for a total transaction of $44,803.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,171.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Caci International in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Caci International by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Caci International by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caci International in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,995,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Caci International by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,182,000 after buying an additional 12,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

About Caci International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

