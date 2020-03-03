CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CENT PUERTO S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.
NYSE:CEPU opened at $3.52 on Tuesday. CENT PUERTO S A/S has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $10.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.60. The company has a market cap of $490.54 million, a P/E ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.45.
About CENT PUERTO S A/S
Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants and one hydroelectric generation plant with an installed capacity of 3,663 MW. It also operates a wind farm Achiras I with an installed capacity of 48 megawatts, as well as produces steam.
