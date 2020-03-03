CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CENT PUERTO S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Get CENT PUERTO S A/S alerts:

NYSE:CEPU opened at $3.52 on Tuesday. CENT PUERTO S A/S has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $10.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.60. The company has a market cap of $490.54 million, a P/E ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.45.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in CENT PUERTO S A/S by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 38,367 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 112,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 43,253 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 265,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,331,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,429,000 after buying an additional 829,823 shares during the last quarter. 5.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CENT PUERTO S A/S

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants and one hydroelectric generation plant with an installed capacity of 3,663 MW. It also operates a wind farm Achiras I with an installed capacity of 48 megawatts, as well as produces steam.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for CENT PUERTO S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CENT PUERTO S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.