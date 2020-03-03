Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Stantec (STN)

Stantec (TSE: STN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 3/2/2020 – Stantec had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$40.00 to C$42.00.
- 2/28/2020 – Stantec had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$37.50 to C$46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/28/2020 – Stantec had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$45.00 to C$46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/28/2020 – Stantec had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/28/2020 – Stantec had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$44.00 to C$46.00.
- 2/25/2020 – Stantec had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$37.00 to C$40.00.
- 1/29/2020 – Stantec had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$40.00 to C$45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/15/2020 – Stantec had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$42.00 to C$44.00.
- 1/13/2020 – Stantec had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$33.00 to C$37.00.
- 1/7/2020 – Stantec had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$36.00 to C$40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
TSE STN opened at C$41.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion and a PE ratio of 33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.83, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$40.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$34.05. Stantec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$26.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.31.
In other news, Director Robert Gomes sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.50, for a total value of C$2,737,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at C$5,684,948.
