SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Encore Capital Group, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Encore Capital Group in a report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Hughes now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.48. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Encore Capital Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $347.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.11 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.01%.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ECPG. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub cut Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Encore Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Sunday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Encore Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Shares of ECPG stock opened at $38.61 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.16. Encore Capital Group has a 1 year low of $26.52 and a 1 year high of $39.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECPG. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $6,938,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 311,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,011,000 after acquiring an additional 95,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 892,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,550,000 after acquiring an additional 45,239 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 41.3% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 151,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 44,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 249.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 40,248 shares during the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

