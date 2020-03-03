Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Diebold Nixdorf Inc Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:DBD)

Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Diebold Nixdorf in a report released on Wednesday, February 26th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Mehta now expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.19.

Shares of NYSE:DBD opened at $7.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $544.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.97. Diebold Nixdorf has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $14.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.13.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Ellen Costello acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $69,920.00. Also, SVP Olaf Robert Heyden acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $91,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBD. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

