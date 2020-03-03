Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Carvana Co’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Carvana in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.31). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.96) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.95) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.94) EPS.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 98.28% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Carvana from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Carvana from to in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carvana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Carvana from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.33.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $82.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.32. Carvana has a 1-year low of $40.91 and a 1-year high of $115.23. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.70 and a beta of 1.89.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carvana by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

