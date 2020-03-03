Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Collectors Universe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

NASDAQ CLCT opened at $24.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.80. Collectors Universe has a 52-week low of $15.52 and a 52-week high of $30.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $212.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Collectors Universe had a return on equity of 62.72% and a net margin of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $19.46 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Collectors Universe by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Collectors Universe by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Collectors Universe by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 171,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Collectors Universe by 379.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Collectors Universe by 647.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. 67.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Collectors Universe

Collectors Universe, Inc provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. It operates through three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other High-End Collectibles.

