Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Chaparral Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on Chaparral Energy from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.
CHAP opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average of $1.17. Chaparral Energy has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $8.18.
Chaparral Energy Company Profile
Chaparral Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant.
