Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Chaparral Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on Chaparral Energy from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

CHAP opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average of $1.17. Chaparral Energy has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $8.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHAP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Chaparral Energy by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 21,486 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Chaparral Energy by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 759,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 220,306 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Value Partners LLC increased its position in Chaparral Energy by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Value Partners LLC now owns 13,902,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after buying an additional 2,020,430 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Chaparral Energy by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 31,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Chaparral Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $301,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chaparral Energy Company Profile

Chaparral Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant.

