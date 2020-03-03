CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $126.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.13.

CDW stock opened at $119.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. CDW has a 52-week low of $90.53 and a 52-week high of $146.09. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.12.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.72%. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CDW will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CDW news, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total value of $187,057.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,880.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,067 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,200 shares of company stock worth $8,657,928 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,097,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $870,939,000 after buying an additional 161,072 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,921,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $845,884,000 after buying an additional 2,446,180 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,367,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $623,798,000 after buying an additional 27,836 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $423,748,000 after buying an additional 523,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,356,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $335,959,000 after buying an additional 104,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

