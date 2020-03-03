Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CDLX. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Cardlytics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated an “average” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James downgraded Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.43.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Shares of Cardlytics stock opened at $85.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.85. Cardlytics has a 12-month low of $14.14 and a 12-month high of $107.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.95 and a beta of 1.64.

In other Cardlytics news, CEO Scott D. Grimes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $61,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,856,492.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Kirk Somers sold 11,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $640,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 285,011 shares of company stock worth $23,228,607. Insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Cardlytics by 35.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Cardlytics in the third quarter worth $161,000.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.