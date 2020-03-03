Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2020

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CDLX. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Cardlytics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated an “average” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James downgraded Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.43.

Shares of Cardlytics stock opened at $85.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.85. Cardlytics has a 12-month low of $14.14 and a 12-month high of $107.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.95 and a beta of 1.64.

In other Cardlytics news, CEO Scott D. Grimes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $61,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,856,492.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kirk Somers sold 11,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $640,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 285,011 shares of company stock worth $23,228,607. Insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Cardlytics by 35.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Cardlytics in the third quarter worth $161,000.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Collectors Universe Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine
Chaparral Energy Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”
CDW Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine
Cardlytics Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine
Cabot Microelectronics Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine
Crown Upgraded at ValuEngine
