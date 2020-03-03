Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CCMP. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cabot Microelectronics from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Loop Capital raised shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $156.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.33.

Shares of CCMP opened at $145.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.95. Cabot Microelectronics has a twelve month low of $97.23 and a twelve month high of $169.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.29 and a beta of 1.31.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.21. Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $283.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.60 million. Analysts predict that Cabot Microelectronics will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David H. Li sold 38,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.69, for a total transaction of $6,242,806.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,783,267.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 8,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total transaction of $1,297,168.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,616,424.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,426 shares of company stock worth $10,730,477 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCMP. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,083,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 207.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 225,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,501,000 after purchasing an additional 152,000 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 320,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,226,000 after purchasing an additional 131,890 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 631,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,193,000 after purchasing an additional 86,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 902,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,706,000 after purchasing an additional 73,691 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

