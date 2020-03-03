Crown (NYSE:CCK) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Crown (NYSE:CCK) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Crown from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Crown from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Crown from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Crown from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.20.

Crown stock opened at $74.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.09. Crown has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crown will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in Crown during the fourth quarter valued at $5,077,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Crown by 7.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd lifted its position in Crown by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 777,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,396,000 after purchasing an additional 154,000 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Crown by 14.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 472,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,186,000 after purchasing an additional 59,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Crown by 8.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

