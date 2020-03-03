CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

CBIZ stock opened at $26.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.79. CBIZ has a 52 week low of $19.02 and a 52 week high of $28.73.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $203.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.82 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 11.05%. CBIZ’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that CBIZ will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 1,600 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total value of $43,072.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,717.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 20,000 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $541,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 694,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,795,404.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,696 shares of company stock worth $3,371,046 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of CBIZ by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of CBIZ by 2,556.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

