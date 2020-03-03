CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CBRE. UBS Group increased their price target on CBRE Group from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.60.

Shares of CBRE opened at $58.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.60. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. CBRE Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.16 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 5.37%. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CBRE Group will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 454.1% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 604.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

