Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CARS. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cars.com from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barrington Research upgraded Cars.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Cars.com from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on Cars.com from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.81.
Shares of CARS stock opened at $7.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $606.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Cars.com has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.43.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 8,823.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 627,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after buying an additional 620,716 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,584,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,786,000 after buying an additional 832,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 76,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 20,239 shares during the last quarter.
Cars.com Company Profile
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
