Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CARS. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cars.com from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barrington Research upgraded Cars.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Cars.com from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on Cars.com from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.81.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Shares of CARS stock opened at $7.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $606.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Cars.com has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.43.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.02 million. Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cars.com will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 8,823.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 627,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after buying an additional 620,716 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,584,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,786,000 after buying an additional 832,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 76,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 20,239 shares during the last quarter.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.