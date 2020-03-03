Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baudax Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Baudax Bio in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Baudax Bio in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Baudax Bio from to in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Baudax Bio in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Baudax Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.90.

NASDAQ BXRX opened at $6.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.86 million and a P/E ratio of -2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.15. Baudax Bio has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14.

